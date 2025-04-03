EF1 tornado causes significant damage in Owasso with 10-mile path

Many people have been working tirelessly to clear debris and check on their neighbors. Owasso residents have already started making home repairs and patching up roofs in preparation for potential storms later this week.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Many people have been working tirelessly to clear debris and check on their neighbors. Owasso residents have already started making home repairs and patching up roofs in preparation for potential storms later this week.

Owasso Declares State of Emergency After Storm

Owasso City Council voted to declare a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon to assist with clean-up efforts.

Residents Working to Clear Debris and Prepare for More Storms

People have been working tirelessly to clear debris and check on their neighbors. Some have already started making home repairs and patching up roofs in preparation for potential storms later this week.

What rating was the Owasso tornado? What path did the tornado take?

The National Weather Service rated the Owasso tornado a "high-end" EF1 with winds between 100 and 110 mph. The path spanned about 10 miles from the southwest side of Owasso through the 96th and Garnett area, up northeast at 106th and Highway 169.

(Image provided by Tulsa County Assessor's Office)

"It Sounded Like a Jet and a Train"

Resident Jennifer Lang, who has lived in Owasso for five years, says she was terrified as the tornado came through, as she had never been directly hit by a tornado before.

"It sounded like a jet and a train collided and landed in our front yard."

Seeking Shelter and Helping Neighbors

Jennifer says she heard her phone alarm and the city sirens go off, prompting her to take cover in the closet with her children. After the storm passed, she was in shock but immediately began helping her neighbors.

"My first reaction was to make sure that all my neighbors were safe and that everyone was okay, and then we started clearing the road because you couldn't even get through the road, the gentleman's roof down there was guarding the road."

Community Coming Together

Despite the damage to her property, including a fallen tree near her daughter's bedroom and a damaged fence, Jennifer says she's proud of her community for coming together to help one another.

"I've seen so many people bring food and water come out and pray for us, and so many strangers, just strangers, just picking up a chainsaw."

Importance of Weather Warnings

Jennifer wants to remind people to take weather warnings seriously, as she never thought she could be in this situation.

