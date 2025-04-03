'An Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute (ryan’s version)' brings 'reputation' to Tulsa

Tulsa’s (ryan’s version) returns with an intimate acoustic tribute to Taylor Swift’s reputation, featuring stripped-down performances of fan-favorite songs at Belafonte on April 5.

By: Brooke Cox

Ryan McGovern and Avery Marshall are bringing their acoustic Taylor Swift tribute back to Tulsa with a new show, "An Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute (ryan’s version)."

Following previous performances celebrating "1989" and "RED," the duo will perform a stripped-down, intimate set of songs from Swift’s 2017 album "reputation."

The show will feature 10 acoustic renditions of songs from the album, including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Delicate,” "Getaway Car," and “Don’t Blame Me.” Two additional secret songs from Swift’s other albums will also be included.

What to Expect

Attendees can expect a 70-minute set reimagining some of Taylor Swift’s biggest, boldest songs in an acoustic format. The show is part tribute concert, part sing-along, and part celebration, creating a space where fans can freshly connect through Swift’s music.

Event Details

📅 When: Saturday, April 5

📍 Where: Belafonte, 306 S. Phoenix Ave., Tulsa

⏰ Time: 8 p.m.

How to Get Tickets

🎟️ Tickets are available on:

Ryan’s History with Taylor Swift Tributes

This will be Ryan’s sixth performance honoring Taylor Swift’s music in Oklahoma. Past shows include "1989 (ryan’s version)" and "RED (ryan’s version)." Ryan also performed "Love Story" with the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Sings! and first sang Swift’s music publicly in 2018 in New York City.

Why Taylor Swift?

Ryan says they admire Swift’s ability to write deeply personal yet universally relatable songs. They say the way she blends humor, vulnerability, and introspection—especially in reputation—makes her music stand out.

Personal Connections to Swift’s Music

Ryan has a special connection to “Treacherous” from "RED (Taylor’s Version)", which was the song that first inspired them to perform Swift’s music live.

Another significant song is “Clean” from "1989 (Taylor’s Version)", which helped them through difficult times. After attending The Eras Tour, Ryan was gifted a "Clean" bracelet by another fan—one they now wear at every performance.

What’s Next?

After "An Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute (ryan’s version): reputation", Ryan and Avery will return with an encore performance of "1989 (ryan’s version)" on Thursday, June 5, at Belafonte. They also plan to record YouTube videos this summer.

Beyond Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift tributes are their main focus, Ryan has always wanted to perform Kelly Clarkson’s "Breakaway" album or cover songs by Chappell Roan. One of their favorite past tribute performances was dedicated to Beyoncé.

Booking & Social Media

Ryan and Avery also perform at private events, including birthday parties, engagements, and cocktail hours. DM Ryan on Instagram for bookings.

📲 Follow Ryan on Instagram: @ryansversionband

📲 Collaborators: