Oklahoma inmates contribute to artist’s unique portrait of Jelly Roll

Oklahoma inmates contribute to a unique dot-art portrait honoring country singer Jelly Roll’s journey from incarceration to success.

By: Brian Smallwood

More than 500 incarcerated men and women in Oklahoma are contributing to a unique piece of artwork led by Dennis Jackson, an artist known as "Dot Man."

Each participant is adding six dots to Jackson’s latest project, a portrait of country singer Jelly Roll. According to Jackson, the dots symbolize unity and resilience, reflecting the journey of the musician who once served time in prison before turning his life around.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been open about his struggles with addiction and incarceration. Now a celebrated country artist, he uses his platform to advocate for second chances and rehabilitation.

Jackson’s portrait is expected to be completed by spring 2026.