Mad Scientist Ball: How to support Discovery Lab's annual fundraiser

Dive into a night of colorful exploration at Tulsa's Mad Scientist Ball. Donate or purchase tickets for the Discovery Lab fundraiser and bring hands-on science and engaging exhibits to children and families.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 4:40 pm

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

A night of food, science, and colorful fun awaits supporters of Discovery Lab in Tulsa. The Mad Scientist Ball is the children's museum's annual fundraiser.

Caitlin Gibbons, Assistant Education Manager of Classroom Programs at Discovery Lab, gave a preview of the super soaker painting activity they have planned. She also talked about ways to support the museum in its fundraising.

When is the Mad Scientist Ball?

Saturday, April 26 from 6-10 p.m. at 3123 Riverside Dr. in Tulsa

What can attendees expect?

The Mad Scientist Ball is where science meets fun. It allows supporters of the museum to experience hands-on science and interactive exhibits unique to the gala. Food and drinks are also included. The event attire is colorful cocktail.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $150 for an individual or $1,000 for VIP access. That includes two tickets plus access to the VIP Lounge. Tickets can be purchased here.

Are there other ways to support the cause?

Those who cannot attend the event can donate online. The Discovery Lab's goal is to raise $300,000.

What does the money go toward?

Every donation and ticket fuels the museum's effort to bring hands-on exploration, engaging exhibits, impactful programming, and endless opportunities for play to families and children.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

