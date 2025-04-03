Dow Jones plunges more than 1,600 points as stock market reacts to Trump tariff shock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,581 points, or 3.8%, to 40,634, in morning trade Thursday as spooked investors tried to assess the impact of the latest round of Trump administration tariffs.

By: CBS News

Stocks cratered in the U.S. on Thursday as anxious investors tried to assess the potential economic impact of the latest round of Trump administration tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,679 points, or 4.8%, to close at 40,546. The S&P 500 sank 274 points, or 4.8%. That amounts to a loss of roughly $2 trillion, according to data from FactSet, as the broad-based index endured its worst session since 2022.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more 1,050 points, or nearly 6%, reflecting investor concerns about how steep tariffs on China, Taiwan, Vietnam and other manufacturing hubs could impact technology companies. Shares of Apple, which has diversified its international supply chains in recent years but which still makes most of its iPhones in China, dropped nearly 10%. The new duties raise the nominal U.S. tariff rate on China to 54%.

President Trump on Wednesday announced a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. trading partners and increased levies on dozens of countries that charge higher taxes on American exports. Mr. Trump has said the goal is to make global commerce more fair, spur companies to expand in the U.S. and generate federal revenue.

But experts warn that sharply ramping up tariffs on imports, coupled with any retaliatory measures from other nations, could drive up inflation, dampen spending by consumers and businesses, and hurt economic growth.

"Market uncertainty is likely to remain elevated in the weeks ahead, as investors consider likely downgrades to consensus U.S. economic and earnings growth forecasts, the risk of a tit-for-tat escalation in tariffs and the potential scope for tariffs announced to be negotiated down," Solita Marcelli, Chief Investment Officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to investors.

Overseas markets also slumped. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index briefly dipped 4%, with automakers and banks taking big hits, before closing down 2.8%, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 1.1%. In midday trading in Europe, Germany's DAX fell 2.4%, France's CAC 40 in Paris lost 2.7% and Britain's FTSE 100 shed 1.5%.

Appearing on CNN Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed confidence that the Trump administration's economic policies would pay off. Commenting on global financial markets sliding overnight, she said, "To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say trust in President Trump."

Financial markets surged after Mr. Trump was re-elected in November, with Wall Street counting on lower taxes and deregulation to fuel corporate profits. Other investors bet on the Trump administration threatening tariffs mostly as a way to pressure other countries into making concessions on trade, rather than a full-fledged push to change the terms of global commerce.

But after hitting all-time highs in February, stocks have turned tail as the White House makes clear it wasn't bluffing. Indeed, investors have been left stunned by the speed and scale of Mr. Trump's tariffs.

In contrast to his first term, when he implemented levies on roughly $380 billion worth of goods over four years, Mr. Trump has imposed more than $3 trillion in tariffs in the less than three months since his return to power, according to the Economic Policy institute, a left-leaning think tank.

"Markets may actually be underreacting, especially if these rates turn out to be final, given the potential knock-on effects to global consumption and trade," said Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment management.

Including its Thursday dive, the S&P 500 is now down 7.3% this year, the Dow has sunk 4.1% and the Nasdaq has tumbled 13%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.