5 Thunder takeaways: OKC’s trio dominates in 11th straight win

By: Jeremie Poplin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to their 11th straight win, a 119-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Jalen Williams added 23 points, and Chet Holmgren contributed 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks. Here are a few takeaways from last night.

1. Thunder Troika:

Once again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the engine, pouring in 33 points with his signature efficiency and hitting key shots when needed, including a dagger jumper late. However, the supporting cast proved equally crucial last night. Jalen Williams added 23 points, while Chet Holmgren delivered an aggressive performance with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and a 5 blocks. When the Pistons threatened, it was this trio that consistently provided answers, reaffirming their status as one of the league's most potent cores.

2. Clutch Defense:

Despite building early leads, the Thunder allowed the undermanned Pistons to claw back within four points late in the final quarter. Staring down a potential nail-biter, OKC flipped the switch. They locked down defensively, holding Detroit scoreless over the final 3:55 of the game. This fueled a 12-0 closing run, featuring highlights from Williams, Lu Dort (14 points), Holmgren (a key block), and SGA, proving that even when things get uncomfortable, OKC can rely on defense to close out games.

3. In The Paint:

The Thunder endured a rough shooting night from beyond the arc, hitting just 10-of-38 (26.3%). However, they adapted. Instead of settling, they relentlessly attacked the basket against a Detroit team missing key interior presence. OKC racked up 58 points in the paint and went to the free-throw line consistently, converting 25 of 31 attempts.

4. Chet:

Beyond his stellar defensive numbers, Holmgren displayed perhaps his most assertive offensive game of the season. While his outside shot wasn't connecting (0-for-5 from three), he attacked mismatches and drove to the rim. This aggressive interior scoring adds another dangerous dimension to the Thunder offense, making them even harder to guard when he forces the issue inside. More on the new dimension in the link below.

5. History Made:

The Thunder finished the season with an astonishing 29-1 record against Eastern Conference opponents, the best single-season winning percentage against the opposing conference ever recorded. Furthermore, they tied the 1971-72 Lakers for the most double-digit wins in a season (50) and kept the possibility of a 70-win season alive. What will the Thunder lineup look like Friday night against Houston?