Final Four, Thunder Storm The Playoffs, and the Masters at Augusta: What Sports Fans Can Expect This April

With April shaping up to be a busy month for sports, Amy Siegfried from Last Night's Game Podcast breaks down the key events from March Madness to the Masters and the NBA season.

By: Brooke Cox

With so many major sports events happening in April, it’s hard to keep track. From March Madness to the Masters and the NBA season wrapping up, there’s something for every fan. Amy Siegfried from Last Night's Game Podcast joined us to discuss the big events and quiz us on some key moments.

The NCAA men’s tournament is heating up, with Duke’s Cooper Flagg emerging as a breakout star. If Flagg declares for the NBA draft, he could be the number one pick. Meanwhile, the women’s Final Four has South Carolina making its fifth straight appearance, continuing its dominance in women’s college basketball.

The Masters is just around the corner, and this year’s event will feature fewer than 100 players. Augusta National is known for its strict no-phone policy—attendees caught with a cell phone risk being banned for life. Despite the strict rules, the Masters offers affordable food, including a $1.50 pimento cheese sandwich, a fan favorite.

The NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder is also making waves, with Shea Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge for MVP this season. Known as SGA, the Canadian-born player has been a key factor in the Thunder’s success this year.

As these events unfold, sports fans have plenty to follow and enjoy in the coming weeks.