OU Softball schedule alert: Weather moves St. Thomas game to Thursday at 7 p.m.

OU Softball vs. St. Thomas is now Thursday, April 3rd at 7 PM. See the complete revised schedule.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 11:21 am

By: OU Athletics


Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Oklahoma Softball game against St. Thomas in the Okana Invitational has been moved to Thursday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. (originally Friday at 4 p.m.).

The Sooners' games against UCF remain scheduled for Friday, April 4th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 5th at 12:30 p.m. The neutral site game between St. Thomas and UCF is still set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Updated Okana Invitational Schedule:

  1. Thursday, April 3: 7:00 PM - OU vs. St. Thomas
  2. Friday, April 4: 7:00 PM - OU vs. UCF
  3. Saturday, April 5: 10:00 AM - St. Thomas vs. UCF
  4. Saturday, April 5: 12:30 PM - OU vs. UCF
