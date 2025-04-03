OU Softball schedule alert: Weather moves St. Thomas game to Thursday at 7 p.m.

OU Softball vs. St. Thomas is now Thursday, April 3rd at 7 PM. See the complete revised schedule.

By: OU Athletics

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Oklahoma Softball game against St. Thomas in the Okana Invitational has been moved to Thursday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. (originally Friday at 4 p.m.).

The Sooners' games against UCF remain scheduled for Friday, April 4th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 5th at 12:30 p.m. The neutral site game between St. Thomas and UCF is still set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Updated Okana Invitational Schedule: