OU Softball schedule alert: Weather moves St. Thomas game to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 11:21 am
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Oklahoma Softball game against St. Thomas in the Okana Invitational has been moved to Thursday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. (originally Friday at 4 p.m.).
The Sooners' games against UCF remain scheduled for Friday, April 4th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 5th at 12:30 p.m. The neutral site game between St. Thomas and UCF is still set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
Updated Okana Invitational Schedule:
April 4th, 2025
