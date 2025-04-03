Woman injured in Tulsa road rage shooting; Police searching for suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a road rage shooting on Wednesday.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A road rage shooting left a woman injured in Tulsa on Wednesday, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers were called to a shooting at 2300 E. Broken Arrow Expressway around 10 a.m. The woman was found near 1500 S. Atlanta Pl. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

She told officers that the suspect vehicle drove up close to her when she merged lanes in front of them. Then, they passed the victim's vehicle, and a female passenger pulled out a pistol and shot at her three to four times, TPD said.

She was hit in the leg and is expected to recover.

There's no information on a possible suspect at this time.



