Healthcare Career Day in Broken Arrow inspires high school students with diverse opportunities

Healthcare Career Day in Broken Arrow offers high school students the chance to explore a wide range of healthcare careers beyond traditional roles, with hands-on activities and professional guidance from local experts.

By: Autumn Bracey

Q: What is Healthcare Career Day, and why is it important?

A: Healthcare Career Day is an event organized by the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation to introduce high school students to a wide variety of careers in the healthcare industry. With the demand for healthcare workers on the rise, the event aims to build a strong talent pipeline in the community by showing students there are many healthcare career opportunities beyond doctors and nurses.

Q: Who is involved in the event?

A: The event is a collaboration between the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, local healthcare providers, including Hillcrest, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, and St. Francis. These organizations are helping bring industry professionals into the classroom to guide students through hands-on activities and discussions.

Q: How many students will be involved, and which schools are participating?

A: More than 3,000 students from Broken Arrow and Union Public Schools will participate in Healthcare Career Day. The event will take place on April 10th, where students will have the chance to explore healthcare careers and interact with professionals.

Q: What types of healthcare careers will students learn about?

A: Students will learn about a wide variety of healthcare careers, such as radiology technicians, ultrasound techs, and even healthcare accounting. The goal is to broaden their understanding of healthcare beyond the traditional roles of doctors and nurses. Volunteers will be on hand to clear up misconceptions and introduce students to many other opportunities in the field.

Q: How does this event help students?

A: Amber Miller, Vice President of the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, explains that introducing students to healthcare careers early is key. “This is our way of helping bridge that gap for future growth, bringing awareness to these professions for our youth,” she said. By giving students hands-on experience and a chance to interact with professionals, the event encourages them to consider career paths in healthcare, which they can pursue even while in high school.

Q: Can healthcare professionals get involved?

A: Yes! The event is looking for healthcare professionals to volunteer and spend at least two hours in classrooms on April 10th. Volunteers will have the opportunity to interact with students and share their career journeys, offering a real-world perspective on what it’s like to work in the healthcare industry.

Q: How can someone sign up to volunteer?

A: If you're a healthcare professional interested in volunteering, you can sign up through the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation. Visit their website at https://brokenarrowedc.com/workforce/healthcare-career-day/ for additional details.