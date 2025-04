A Tulsa woman crashed her SUV into a home while intoxicated and was later arrested after hospital evaluation.

By: David Prock

A woman is in custody after Tulsa police say she crashed her SUV into a home while driving under the influence.

Officers responded to the crash near 81st Street and Sheridan late Thursday night. According to police, the woman jumped the curb before crashing into the house.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being arrested.