FC Tulsa Advances to U.S. Open Cup Third Round with 3-1 Win Over Forward Madison

Continuing their franchise-best start, FC Tulsa defeated Forward Madison FC 3-1 to move on to the U.S. Open Cup Third Round

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa advanced to the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, defeating Forward Madison FC 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory continues FC Tulsa's best start in franchise history, pushing their record to 5-1-0 overall (3-1-0 league) heading into a bye week. Forward Madison's Open Cup campaign concludes after reaching the Second Round.





FC Tulsa now joins USL Championship and MLS teams in the Third Round, with the draw announced later this week.

After early chances for both sides, including key saves from Tulsa goalkeeper Bryan Dowd, Owen Damm opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, finishing a Taylor Calheira cross just moments after Kalil ElMedkhar had a goal disallowed for offside.

ElMedkhar found the net legitimately in the 31st minute, converting a feed from Stefan Lukic for his first Tulsa goal (Lukic's first assist) to make it 2-0.





Taylor Calheira extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second half, calmly scoring a penalty kick he earned in the 51st minute.

Forward Madison got on the board in the 68th minute through Nazeem Bartman, but Dowd made crucial saves late, finishing with six stops. FC Tulsa played the final minutes down a man after Boubacar Diallo received a second yellow card in the 88th minute but held on for the win.





FC Tulsa awaits their Third Round draw before hosting Oakland Roots SC in league play on Saturday, April 12th.



