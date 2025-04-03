The Future of Gardening: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Our Growing Seasons

Climate change is altering growing seasons, causing plants to bloom earlier and increasing invasive species. Home gardeners can aid native ecosystems through adaptive planting.

By: CBS News

Spring is here, and as the flowers bloom, it's a reminder that plants are adapting to a changing planet.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that leaf and bloom events are occurring earlier in the year across much of the country, driven by rising global temperatures.

Over the past century, the growing season has lengthened by more than two weeks, but experts say this shift isn't necessarily beneficial.

"It's really overwhelming for most species to try to adapt to and keep up with," said Eve Beaury of the New York Botanical Garden. The change is also fueling the spread of invasive plant species, which can replace native ecosystems.

"We're starting to see with climate change, more of a turnover from native diverse ecosystems to sort of monocultures of invasive species," said Beaury.

A recent report found that 45% of the world's flowering plants are at risk of extinction. However, home gardeners can help by planting and protecting native species.

As the climate continues to shift, both gardeners and scientists are finding ways to ensure plants can thrive in the future.



