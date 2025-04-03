2 Logan County deputies released from hospital, 1 suspect dead following domestic dispute

Two Logan County deputies have been released from the hospital after being shot during a domestic dispute that left a suspect dead, according to the Logan. Co Sheriff’s Office.

By: News 9, Destini Pittman

Two Logan County deputies have been released from the hospital after being shot during a domestic dispute that left a suspect dead, according to the Logan. Co Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the shooting happened near Midwest Boulevard and Seward Road.

According to Logan Co. Sheriff, Damon Devereaux, dispatch received a call just before 2 p.m. to respond to a couple arguing.

“Approximately at 1:35, dispatch received a call of a verbal domestic dispute. Upon officers' arrival, they made contact with a female inside the residence. She shut the door.”

Devereaux said a male suspect then began shooting at deputies on the back side of the house shortly after they arrived on the scene.

"It appears there were multiple shots fired at them," said Devereaux. "By the grace of God, they're doing well with minor injuries."

Both deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Devereaux.

“One of them's got some vision problems, so that's going to be something they really look at to determine if they've got any damage to the eyes, but they're survivable injuries, so I thank God for that.”

Devereaux said one of the deputies has been with the agency for 20 years and the other, around five years.

“Anytime there's a loss of life, people are suffering because of it. It's just a sad day,” Devereaux lamented.

Devereaux said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations will start their investigation process regarding the shooting. The District Attorney’s Office will eventually review the case to determine whether the shooting was justified, Deveraux explained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to Devereaux.

