Owasso residents cleaning up EF1 tornado damage; New report says 287 homes and buildings impacted in some way

Cleanup efforts are underway in Owasso after a tornado tore through the city early Tuesday, leaving behind significant damage to homes and neighborhoods.

By: Cal Day

Recovery efforts are underway in Owasso after an EF1 tornado struck the city Wednesday, but additional rain and the threat of severe weather are complicating cleanup efforts.

The City of Owasso and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency have released the latest damage figures after an EF-1 tornado damaged dozens of homes on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest report from TAEM, 287 units were impacted by the storm

15 with major damage: Damage to the Floor, roof, windows, interior and exterior walls, electric, HVAC, plumbing 52 with minor damage: Damage to Roof, windows, exterior 220 affected: Other roof, windows, exterior

One homeowner, who has lived in the area for 30 years, shared that this was his first time experiencing a tornado. He took shelter in time, but his home sustained significant damage, including a fallen tree that caused roof and interior damage.

Widespread Damage and Rapid Response

Across the neighborhood, debris piles line the streets, and several homes have entire roofs covered by green tarps. The City of Owasso reports that multiple community organizations and businesses have stepped up to help residents rebuild. Resources such as free dumpsters and brush haul-off services are available on the city’s Facebook page.

Security and Access Restrictions

Owasso police remain in the affected neighborhoods, monitoring for security and checking identification to ensure only residents and authorized personnel have access. Officers SAID those without a need to be in the area to stay away, allowing first responders and cleanup crews to work efficiently.

With more rain expected, officials are encouraging residents to take precautions and stay informed about potential severe weather in the coming days.

-----

STORY FROM 4/2/2025:

Cleanup efforts are underway in Owasso after a tornado tore through the city early Wednesday, leaving behind significant damage to homes and neighborhoods.

News On 6’s Cal Day reported from East 96th Street North and Garnett, where the storm ripped roofs off houses, scattered tree limbs across streets, and left residents in shock.

One homeowner described having only seconds to take cover before the tornado hit. “The sirens went off, our phones went off, and then it was here,” they said.

Tyson Mosley said his teenage son was upstairs in the shower when the storm struck, forcing him to jump over debris inside their home to reach safety. The tornado tore off the roof, causing ceilings to collapse and insulation to blow throughout the neighborhood.

"It's still kind of surreal," Mosley said. "Until we're probably sleeping at a different place tonight, then it'll kind of hit. But right now, we're just in that mode of taking care of things."

Despite the destruction, the community is coming together to help. Volunteers arrived quickly to assist neighbors in clearing debris, and families are sorting through what they can salvage. Many residents are packing up and leaving, some expecting to be displaced for months as they search for temporary housing.

Owasso police confirmed that no injuries have been reported. Officers will be stationed overnight in the hardest-hit areas to prevent potential looting and ensure safety.

Stay with News On 6 for continued coverage, including more photos and updates on recovery efforts.

