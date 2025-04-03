TPD undercover operation ends with child sex crimes arrest

Tulsa police arrest Erik Trujillo in an undercover sting operation targeting online predators. Full details on the investigation.

By: Aaron Alexander

Tulsa police arrested 41-year-old Erik Trujillo for trying to have sex with a teenage girl.

Officers say Trujillo began messaging with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but it was an undercover cop.

Investigators say Trujillo sent several sexually explicit messages on Snapchat and asked the girl if he could pick her up on his lunch break so they could have sex.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trujillo pulled into a parking lot where police were waiting for him to take him into custody.