Osage County man accepts plea deal in DUI crash that killed 15-year-old from Barnsdall

An Osage County man has accepted a plea deal to serve 5-20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed 15-year-old Tyson Townley of Barnsdall.

By: Emory Bryan

An Osage County man has accepted a plea deal to serve 5-20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed 15-year-old Tyson Townley of Barnsdall.

Townley was a passenger in a car driven by 36-year-old Weston Lowe, who prosecutors say was intoxicated. He was charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Child Endangerment while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Lowes' 16-year-old daughter was also critically injured in the crash.

After accepting the plea agreement, a judge set May 27th for the formal plea hearing and sentencing. The plea agreement calls for Lowe to serve a 20-year sentence, with a judicial review after five years.

Lowe's attorney, Tracy Tiernan, said it's possible Lowe could be released then.

"This is a tragedy, and we don't know how a jury would receive it. They would understandably be moved by the loss of a life, but at the same time torn by a very good human who made a mistake," said Tiernan.

Stacey Harris, Tyson's Mom, doesn't believe the prison term is enough.

"My son's life meant more. And my son wasn't the only one hurt. He also injured his own daughter, and a five-year sentence doesn't [seem] like justice for taking one life and almost another," she said.

TIMELINE

May 4th, 2024: Crash outside Barnsdall kills 15-year-old Tyson Townley. 36-year-old West Lowe is found injured at a distance from the crash, and is hospitalized. His 16-year-old daughter is also critically injured in the crash.

May 6th, 2024: EF-4 Tornado destroys part of Barnsdall.

May 11th, 2024: Funeral held for Tyson Townley.

June 2024: Weston Lowe arrested, charged with manslaughter, child endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

August 6th, 2024: Lowe bonds out to await trial.

August 7th, 2024: Friends gather at the cemetery to mark Townley's 16th birthday.

April 3, 2025: Plea deal reached, calls for 20-year sentence with review after 5 years.

May 27th, 2025: Plea and Sentencing Hearing set.

2030: Judicial review of sentence.

2045: Potential out-of-custody date if a full 20-year sentence is served



