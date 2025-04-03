Construction to resume on I-44/US-75 'traffic henge' interchange in Tulsa

Work will soon resume on Tulsa's "traffic henge" interchange for I-44 and US-75.

By: Drake Johnson

Major Closures and Detours

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the westbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 will be closed for the duration of the project. ODOT says drivers can detour via eastbound I-244 to northbound US-75.

Additionally, nightly lane closures will take place on northbound and southbound US-75 between 41st Street and 61st Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights through April 18.

On Tuesday, April 8, Skelly Drive will close between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue until early June.

Project Scope and Improvements

This project, the most expensive contract awarded by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) to date, will complete the I-44/US-75 interchange reconfiguration. Improvements include:

Widening US-75 between 71st Street and 41st Street Replacing the US-75 interchange at 61st Street Adding a new frontage road between 61st Street and Skelly Drive Extending and connecting 51st Street under US-75 Constructing a pedestrian bridge over the railroad near Elwood Avenue

The ‘Traffic Henge’ Nickname

The interchange earned the local nickname “Traffic Henge” or “Tulsa’s Stonehenge” after Phase 1 of the project left behind several empty bridge piers. These structures were built in advance to save time and minimize future traffic disruptions.

The new project will merge three planned phases into one, expediting completion. A future project will further widen I-44 between the I-44/I-244 Western Split and the Arkansas River.

Timeline and Funding

ODOT awarded the contract to Manhattan Road and Bridge in October 2024. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2028, weather permitting. The project includes $95 million in funding from two federal grants.

A ceremonial groundbreaking event will be announced soon.