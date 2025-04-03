Tulsa brothers involved in violent altercation; both hospitalized after stabbing and shooting each other

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 5:14 pm
Police are responding to reports of a shooting and stabbing at the Bradford Park Apartments in Tulsa.
According to Tulsa Police, a man and his brother got into a fight, with the man stabbing his brother multiple times. Police said the brother then grabbed a gun and shot his brother who stabbed him.
Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
April 3rd, 2025
April 3rd, 2025
April 4th, 2025
April 4th, 2025
April 4th, 2025