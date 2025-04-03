Tulsa brothers involved in violent altercation; both hospitalized after stabbing and shooting each other

A fight between brothers at a Tulsa apartment complex escalated into a stabbing and shooting, with both men hospitalized but expected to recover.

By: David Prock

Police are responding to reports of a shooting and stabbing at the Bradford Park Apartments in Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, a man and his brother got into a fight, with the man stabbing his brother multiple times. Police said the brother then grabbed a gun and shot his brother who stabbed him.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.