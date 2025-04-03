Tulsa Man Convicted of Shooting Roomate After 'Year of Insults': Sentencing Set for May

A man was convicted of shooting and injuring his roommate at a Tulsa home near East 81st Street and South Sheridan Road in May 2023.

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police said that Matthew Villarreal shot his roommate because he was tired of being insulted by him. A judge convicted Villarreal of shooting with intent to kill on Wednesday.

Officers said the suspect and victim had been roommates for about a year, and Villarreal said the roommate insulted him all the time, so he grabbed a pistol and shot him several times. The victim survived.

Villarreal's formal sentencing is set for May 19, 2025.