Tulsa Man Convicted of Shooting Roomate After 'Year of Insults': Sentencing Set for May

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 3:54 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was convicted of shooting and injuring his roommate at a Tulsa home near East 81st Street and South Sheridan Road in May 2023.

Tulsa Police said that Matthew Villarreal shot his roommate because he was tired of being insulted by him. A judge convicted Villarreal of shooting with intent to kill on Wednesday.

Officers said the suspect and victim had been roommates for about a year, and Villarreal said the roommate insulted him all the time, so he grabbed a pistol and shot him several times. The victim survived.

Villarreal's formal sentencing is set for May 19, 2025.
