Glenpool provides update on wastewater treatment plant construction

The City of Glenpool says construction for the new wastewater treatment plant is on schedule.

By: Drake Johnson

The $60 million facility will help reduce sewage odors and will more than double the plant's current capacity to keep up with growth in the community.

"So now we're doing away with the lagoon and modernizing that plant with a mechanical plant that will help us provide better sewer services, treatment facilities to the public as we move forward," said Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson.

The city says the project will take about two years.



