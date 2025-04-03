Oklahoma needs foster families. Here's how you can help.

Oklahoma needs foster families, and there are ways you can help right now.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 4:37 pm

By: Matt Kalish


Everyone in Oklahoma

The Department of Human Services coordinates foster families.

You can find information on its website or by calling the Foster Care and Adoption Support Center at 1-800-376-9729

Tribal Foster Care

The major tribes in Green Country all coordinate foster care services to keep Native American kids in Native American homes whenever possible.

  1. Choctaw Nation Foster Care
  2. Cherokee Nation Foster Care
  3. Muscogee Nation Foster Care
  4. Osage Nation Foster Care
