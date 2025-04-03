Oklahoma needs foster families. Here's how you can help.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 4:37 pm
Oklahoma needs foster families, and there are ways you can help right now.
The Department of Human Services coordinates foster families.
You can find information on its website or by calling the Foster Care and Adoption Support Center at 1-800-376-9729
The major tribes in Green Country all coordinate foster care services to keep Native American kids in Native American homes whenever possible.
