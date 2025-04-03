Therapy Thursday: Navigating Emotions During Economic Challenges

In Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones addresses Allen's fears about financial responsibilities and economic uncertainty, offering guidance on managing these feelings.

Thursday, April 3rd 2025, 5:04 pm

By: David Prock


Every Thursday, we answer your questions with the help of our friend and Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma.


Allen says, "I'm feeling fearful due to the combination of new financial responsibilities and economic uncertainty. How can I manage these difficult emotions?"


﻿If you have a question you would like us to consider for next week, please send us an email at TherapyThursday@Griffin.News.
