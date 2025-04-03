Is Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz on Texas A&M's radar? Here's what we know:

Is OSU's Steve Lutz among the list of candidates for the head coaching job at Texas A&M? What our sources say.

By: John Holcomb

The college basketball coaching carousel never seems to stop, and now one outlet is suggesting that OSU's Steve Lutz may be in the mix in the Texas A&M search.

UPDATE: Steve Lutz confirms commitment to OSU in social media post

Since Buzz Williams left College Station to take over at Maryland, already former Texas Tech and Texas head coach Chris Beard (perhaps the top target for the Aggies) has decided to remain the head coach at Ole Miss.

To this point, our sources say Lutz may be one of several coaches being considered, including Charleston's Chris Mack.

It's believed that the list still includes a handful of candidates.

In his first season in Stillwater, Lutz coached the Cowboys to a 17-18 record and an NIT quarterfinal appearance.