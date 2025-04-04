60% of Oklahoma IDs not REAL ID-compliant one month before deadline, says Service Oklahoma

Service Oklahoma is extending hours to accommodate the rush before the REAL ID deadline. Find out if you're compliant and where to get your REAL ID.

By: Kris Crawford

One month out from the REAL ID deadline, Service Oklahoma says just 42.5% of active credentials in the state are REAL ID compliant.

Starting May 7, 2025, U.S. residents must have a REAL ID, or another form of federally compliant identification like a passport, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. It’s part of a nationwide effort to enhance security standards and ensure a consistent level of protection across the country.

Service Oklahoma says out of the nearly 5 million active credentials in the state, only 1.5 million are REAL ID-compliant. The other 57.5% are not.

Do I Have a REAL ID?

A REAL ID-compliant card has a gold star in the upper-right-hand corner. IDs without the gold star, or that say ‘Not for Real ID Purposes,’ are not REAL ID-compliant.

Who needs a REAL ID?

Any Oklahoma resident who plans to:

Fly domestically within the U.S. after May 2025 Access federal facilities requiring compliant IDs

If you don’t need these services, a standard Oklahoma ID may be sufficient.

How to get a REAL ID in Oklahoma

To get a REAL ID in Oklahoma, you’ll need to provide specific documents, including:

Proof of identity (e.g., birth certificate, passport) Proof of Social Security number (e.g., Social Security card, W-2) Two Proofs of Oklahoma residency (e.g., utility bill, lease agreement)

For a complete checklist, check out the Oklahoma REAL ID Checklist page.

How Many REAL IDs have been issued in Oklahoma?

Service Oklahoma says more than 2.1 million REAL IDs have been issued in Oklahoma. That number includes people who have since moved out of state or switched to a different type of credential.

Service Oklahoma Extending Hours

To match demand for REAL ID, Service Oklahoma says they are offering extended hours at the Chickasha, Hinton, Muskogee, OKC Classen, Stillwater and Tulsa Eastgate locations through weekend and evening events:

REAL ID Mondays and Wednesdays: Evening appointments available from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through the end of the year. REAL ID Saturdays (May only): Saturday appointments available from 12 to 5 p.m. at participating locations throughout the month of May. Deadline Week Evenings (May 5–9): Extended appointments offered every weeknight from 6 to 8 p.m. during deadline week.

“We know life doesn’t always fit into a 9-to-5 schedule,” said Diedra O’Neil, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer at Service Oklahoma. “These extended hours are about making essential services more accessible and supporting Oklahomans in a way that works for them. Whether it’s a parent juggling after-school pickups, someone who can’t get away during the workweek or anyone whose weekends are already full, we’re focused on helping Oklahomans get their REAL ID at a time that fits their schedule.”