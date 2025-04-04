60% of Oklahoma IDs not REAL ID-compliant one month before deadline, says Service Oklahoma

Friday, April 4th 2025, 3:12 pm
One month out from the REAL ID deadline, Service Oklahoma says just 42.5% of active credentials in the state are REAL ID compliant.
Starting May 7, 2025, U.S. residents must have a REAL ID, or another form of federally compliant identification like a passport, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. It’s part of a nationwide effort to enhance security standards and ensure a consistent level of protection across the country.
Service Oklahoma says out of the nearly 5 million active credentials in the state, only 1.5 million are REAL ID-compliant. The other 57.5% are not.
A REAL ID-compliant card has a gold star in the upper-right-hand corner. IDs without the gold star, or that say ‘Not for Real ID Purposes,’ are not REAL ID-compliant.
Any Oklahoma resident who plans to:
If you don’t need these services, a standard Oklahoma ID may be sufficient.
To get a REAL ID in Oklahoma, you’ll need to provide specific documents, including:
For a complete checklist, check out the Oklahoma REAL ID Checklist page.
Service Oklahoma says more than 2.1 million REAL IDs have been issued in Oklahoma. That number includes people who have since moved out of state or switched to a different type of credential.
To match demand for REAL ID, Service Oklahoma says they are offering extended hours at the Chickasha, Hinton, Muskogee, OKC Classen, Stillwater and Tulsa Eastgate locations through weekend and evening events:
“We know life doesn’t always fit into a 9-to-5 schedule,” said Diedra O’Neil, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer at Service Oklahoma. “These extended hours are about making essential services more accessible and supporting Oklahomans in a way that works for them. Whether it’s a parent juggling after-school pickups, someone who can’t get away during the workweek or anyone whose weekends are already full, we’re focused on helping Oklahomans get their REAL ID at a time that fits their schedule.”
