A fresh start: Tulsa woman overcomes addiction and homelessness through YouthFirst

By: Ryan Gillin

A Tulsa woman once thought she had no way out of homelessness and addiction. Now she's working toward a new future, thanks to a program by the Tulsa Day Center.

Making a bowl of cereal in peace, it's not something Miuna Hall takes for granted. Because just a few months ago her life looked very different.

"It was couch to couch, and I was hanging out with the wrong people," she said

Miuna was homeless and struggling with addiction. She felt like she didn't have a way out.

"You think there is no hope, like you genuinely feel like what's the point?"

But she's now rewriting her future.

"This program and my support system are the main reason I strive. I am happy the clouds have gone away and there's finally light," Miuna read from a poem she wrote.

The YouthFirst Rapid Rehousing Program is bringing that light back into her life.

YouthFirst is a program offered by the Tulsa Day Center. It helps young people ages 18 to 24 find housing and stability.

"It's rewarding to break that cycle," said program coordinator Sydnie Rider.

She says YouthFirst covers rent and connects them with resources like job training, mental health support, and education.

Miauna is back in school and has a job.

"I am working at Jiffy Lube now, working to be a girl mechanic."

And now she has a place to come back home to.

"I am 23 now and I am so blessed because there's no telling what path I could've gone down," she said.

Nearly 60 people now have a place to live and are enrolled in the YouthFirst program.

