Muscogee Nation elevates child neglect to felony after Haskell foster child left outside in the cold

The Muscogee Nation National Council unanimously passed a bill to make child endangerment a felony after a Haskell couple was charged for leaving their child outside in nothing but pajamas during freezing weather back in February. Chief David Hill signed it into law on Friday.

By: Matt Kalish, Sam Modde

-

Chief David Hill signed the bill into law on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Case History

Kaytlin Fultz is charged with child neglect in the Muscogee Nation Court. That’s a misdemeanor under current law. The tribe does not currently have a felony child neglect law on the books.

Fultz’s husband, Andrew, is charged in state court with felony child neglect.

Why Tribal Court?

The two are going through two different legal systems because Kaytlin is Native American and Andrew is not.

Due to the US Supreme Court on tribal jurisdiction, Kaytlin’s case is either in the hands of federal or tribal prosecutors because she is a Native American charged with a crime inside a Native American reservation. In this case, that’s the Muscogee Nation.

