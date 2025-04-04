OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Porter

Law enforcement shot a man after he pointed a rifle at his father and refused to surrender during a standoff near Porter. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

By: Matt Kalish

-

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in a rural area just south of Porter.

According to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, deputies responded to a disturbance call around 5:40 p.m. involving a man believed to be in the middle of a mental health crisis. Sheriff Elliott said the man left his trailer and went to a nearby family member’s home, where he pointed a rifle at his father. The father grabbed his own gun, and the suspect left and barricaded himself inside his trailer.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded and spent hours trying to negotiate with the man, but Sheriff Elliott said the suspect refused to respond. Deputies set up a perimeter, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police and their Special Operations Team were called in to assist.

At some point during the standoff, officers shot the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later passed away.

“We're early on into the investigation right now, and we're not going to release that information because there were multiple shots fired, and we want to be clear before we release that information,” said Sheriff Elliott.

The sheriff also expressed gratitude for the help from surrounding law enforcement agencies.

“We all work very well with Creek Lighthorse. They came out and really helped us out a great deal because we just do not have the tools and training to deal with something like this. Our agency’s just not big enough to be able to do that,” Elliott said.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were hurt during the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Investigators say he is a convicted felon who should not have had a gun.