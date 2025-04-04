Man killed in Pushmataha County single-vehicle wreck

A 19-year-old from Atoka is dead after a crash Thursday night in Pushmataha County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Friday, April 4th 2025, 5:24 am

By: Christian Hans


CLAYTON, Okla. -

One person is dead after a wreck Thursday night in Pushmataha County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 19-year-old John David Webster from Atoka was traveling south along State Highway 2 at around 11 p.m. when he departed the roadway to the left, then overcorrected and exited the roadway on the right roughly one mile north of Clayton.

According to OHP, Webster was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle.

OHP arrived on the scene following the crash, and Webster was transported to a hospital in Antlers, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 4th, 2025

February 6th, 2024

September 24th, 2023

August 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

April 4th, 2025

April 4th, 2025

April 4th, 2025

April 4th, 2025