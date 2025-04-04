Man killed in Pushmataha County single-vehicle wreck

A 19-year-old from Atoka is dead after a crash Thursday night in Pushmataha County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: Christian Hans

-

One person is dead after a wreck Thursday night in Pushmataha County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 19-year-old John David Webster from Atoka was traveling south along State Highway 2 at around 11 p.m. when he departed the roadway to the left, then overcorrected and exited the roadway on the right roughly one mile north of Clayton.

According to OHP, Webster was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle.

OHP arrived on the scene following the crash, and Webster was transported to a hospital in Antlers, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.