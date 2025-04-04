WATCH: Heavy rain in the Tulsa metro Friday morning

Friday, April 4th 2025, 7:36 am
News On 6 Storm Tracker John Durkee drove through heavy rain just after 7 a.m. Friday morning in the Tulsa metro.
Durkee experienced several pea-sized hail stones and 20-mile-per-hour winds on his metro drive Friday.
"Unbelievably heavy rain" is making for a difficult drive on Friday morning.
