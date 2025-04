A Multi-car crash on the Turner Turnpike west of Sapulpa is causing a significant backup in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to the crash.

No word yet on injuries.

