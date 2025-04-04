Love your city? Lend a hand: Collinsville's CIVIC Volunteer program says 'volunteers wanted!'

Join the CIVIC Volunteer program in Collinsville and contribute to initiatives like Paint Oklahoma Beautiful. Uncover the program's benefits and how to get involved.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

The CIVIC Volunteer program in Collinsville is looking for more people to register as volunteers for projects that come up. These can be volunteer projects run by the city or something a resident brought up to the city.

Here's what the CIVIC Volunteer program is and how it works:





Q: What is the CIVIC Volunteer program in Collinsville?

A: The CIVIC Volunteer program connects residents with city-led projects, such as Paint Oklahoma Beautiful, and also welcomes resident-driven initiatives. It was launched in 2021, but the city says many residents still might not know much about it.

Q: How does the CIVIC Volunteer program benefit the community?

A: Community Outreach Director Sherry Campbell says by engaging residents in local projects, the program fosters a sense of community pride and involvement. Volunteers often return for future projects, showing increased enthusiasm and investment in their community.

Q: What kind of projects do volunteers work on?

A: Volunteers can participate in city projects like Paint Oklahoma Beautiful, or they can contribute to projects initiated by residents. The program is open to new ideas and welcomes volunteers’ input in planning events and activities around town.

Q: How is the city promoting the CIVIC Volunteer program?

A: The city is using social media to encourage more people to join the program and raise awareness of the volunteer opportunities available.

Q: How do volunteers get involved in the program?

A: Residents can sign up for the program on the city’s website. The city keeps a database of volunteers and reaches out when new opportunities arise.