Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of 5 counts of child sex abuse

Investigators say Timothy Elliott was arrested and accused of five counts of child sex abuse.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A Broken Arrow man is in custody, accused of sexually abusing children.

U.S. Marshals arrested Timothy Elliott and charged him with five counts of child sex abuse, investigators say.

Court documents show that in January of this year, a student told their principal that her friend was being molested.

That led to an investigation where authorities said the victim told them that Elliott started abusing her when she was 5 years old.

A second victim said that Elliott started abusing her when she was in fifth grade and that the abuse continued for several years.

Investigators said Elliott was investigated for a 2017 molestation case by Florida Police, but the local District Attorney said there was not enough evidence to file charges.