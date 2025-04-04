Navigate Tax Season: Free IRS Help and Local Resources for Oklahomans

Free tax assistance is available through IRS programs and local organizations in Tulsa, including VITA and Life Senior Services for eligible residents.

By: Dave Davis

-

Your money matters, and if you don't want to pay someone to do your taxes, there are free options available, both from the IRS and locally.

Federal IRS Help

The IRS offers two programs: Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). You may qualify for VITA if you earn less than $67,000 a year, have disabilities, or have limited English proficiency.

Local IRS Support Systems

In addition to these programs, there are local organizations that provide free tax assistance. Tulsa Responds has multiple locations in north, east, and south Tulsa. Visit tulsaresponds.org to book your appointment.

If you are over 60 and earn less than $68,000 a year, you can visit the Life Senior Services website or give them a call for assistance.

The City of Tulsa also offers free tax help through VITA. You can find more information at cityoftulsa.org/ofe, which is the Office of Financial Empowerment.