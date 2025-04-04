Thunder at Rockets preview: Last meeting, where to watch, odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to extend 11-game winning streak. A 65th win tonight would break the single-season franchise record for wins set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Thunder lead the season series with Houston 3-1 as they search for their 12th straight victory. Both teams are playing at a high level late in the season. Houston has won 13 of 15 while the Thunder are 20-2 in the last 22 games.

A 65th win tonight would break the single-season franchise record for wins set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics (64). Seven teams in NBA history have recorded 67-win seasons, while four teams have each reached 66 and 65 wins, respectively.





OKC is on the hunt for the number one overall seed in the NBA Playoffs, so you could argue there is still work to be done. The Thunder have a 3-game lead over Cleveland in the race for homecourt throughout the playoffs and have games remaining against Phoenix, New Orleans, and Utah in the final six games. Houston is clinging to the 2 seed in the West and has a difficult finish to the regular season. Games with Golden State, Clippers, Lakers, and Nuggets remain.

Full Injury Report: as of 10:30 am

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Williams, Jaylin Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

---

Houston Rockets

Brooks, Dillon Out League Suspension

---

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 51 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder secured their 50th win by defeating the short-handed Houston Rockets 137-128. Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's top scorer, hit the 50-point plateau for the fourth time this season.

Jalen Williams chipped in 24 points for the Thunder (50-11). Despite career nights from Cam Whitmore (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Reed Sheppard (25 points), the injury-depleted Rockets couldn't keep pace. Houston, missing five key players including Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, briefly led but trailed by halftime and couldn't overcome the Thunder's third-quarter surge led by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Looking Ahead

The Thunder will host the Lakers on Sunday at 2:30 and on Tuesday night at 7:00

Game Info

April 4, 2025, 7:00

Toyota Center, Houston

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, ESPN

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 6.5-point favorites via FanDuel