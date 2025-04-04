Coaching or recruiting? OSU coach Steve Lutz stirs speculation on X

Is OSU coach Steve Lutz staying in Stillwater? Here's the latest from Sports Director John Holcomb.

By: John Holcomb

Is there a potential double-meaning to the post on X by OSU basketball coach Steve Lutz?

With sources telling us that Lutz is among a list of candidates under consideration for the Texas A&M job, the timing of his post could easily be read as a recommitment to leading the Cowboys.





But there's also recruiting, and this afternoon one player, Kanye Clary has reportedly committed to OSU. Clary spent this season at Mississippi State after two years at Penn State where he averaged 16 points per game as a sophomore.





The Cowboys also received a commitment from Seton Hall transfer Isaiah Coleman according to reports. Coleman a former four-star recruit, averaged over 15 points per game last season in the Big East.





Was Lutz's post directed at the recruiting news? There are more targets from the portal the Cowboys are in on. If there's another commitment, we'll see if the coach posts the same gif. In the meantime it's reasonable to expect Texas A&M to wrap up their search as soon as possible.





﻿Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz had announced he would return as head coach. The story has been updated to reflect that no official decision has been made regarding Lutz’s tenure at OSU or his involvement in the Texas A&M coaching search. (As of Friday evening.)