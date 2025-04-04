Step up to the plate: 3 Things to expect at Tulsa Drillers season opener

The Tulsa Drillers open the 2025 baseball season at home against Northwest Arkansas. Fans that visit the ballpark can expect to try new food and drinks, enjoy fireworks, and participate in giveaways.

By: Alyssa Miller

Hey batter, batter step up to the plate because baseball is back in downtown Tulsa. The Drillers open the 2025 season at home against Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 4. Here are 3 things fans can expect to experience at the ballpark:

New Food & Drinks

The Drillers' food & beverage team works all offseason to craft new food and drinks to sell at its concessions. This season, Executive Chef Christopher Bullis and his team developed the Mac Attack Burger, which is a cheeseburger with bacon and mac and cheese on it, and the alligator sausage po'boy.

"We cook alligator sausage in a crab boil seasoning and smoke it for six hours and then serve it with peppers, onions, beer cheese, and our Hornsby sauce," he said. "That is going to be served with kettle chips down at our Hot Corner Cantina."

The ballpark will also start selling chocolate and vanilla milkshakes at its ice cream stands and has brought back the award-winning Boomtown Coney.

"The Boomtown Coney is a 2-foot, 1-pound hot dog that has a pound of chili, a pound of cheese, and a whole onion on it, and it is served with 2 pounds of French fries," Bullis said.

This item earned the Drillers the Golden Bobblehead Award for "most unique concession item."

News On 6's Scott Pfeil has more on the food items and promotions for the Tulsa Drillers baseball this season

Fan Giveaways

The Drillers put a huge emphasis on fan engagement. Along with the wide variety of food and drinks, the team is offering special fan giveaways and entertainment. For opening weekend, there will be Friday night postgame fireworks, a Drillers hoodie giveaway on Saturday for the first 2,000 fans, and the first 500 kids on Sunday get a Drillers hat.

For a full list of this season's promotions, click here.

2025 Schedule

There are more than 65 home games on the Tulsa Drillers' schedule this year. The regular season begins with a three-game homestand on April 4, 5, and 6 and wraps up with six home games in a row, Sept. 9-14.

To view the full schedule click here.

Tickets can be purchased on the Drillers website.