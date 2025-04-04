Step up to the plate: 3 Things to expect at Tulsa Drillers season opener

Friday, April 4th 2025, 12:40 pm
Hey batter, batter step up to the plate because baseball is back in downtown Tulsa. The Drillers open the 2025 season at home against Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 4. Here are 3 things fans can expect to experience at the ballpark:
The Drillers' food & beverage team works all offseason to craft new food and drinks to sell at its concessions. This season, Executive Chef Christopher Bullis and his team developed the Mac Attack Burger, which is a cheeseburger with bacon and mac and cheese on it, and the alligator sausage po'boy.
"We cook alligator sausage in a crab boil seasoning and smoke it for six hours and then serve it with peppers, onions, beer cheese, and our Hornsby sauce," he said. "That is going to be served with kettle chips down at our Hot Corner Cantina."
The ballpark will also start selling chocolate and vanilla milkshakes at its ice cream stands and has brought back the award-winning Boomtown Coney.
"The Boomtown Coney is a 2-foot, 1-pound hot dog that has a pound of chili, a pound of cheese, and a whole onion on it, and it is served with 2 pounds of French fries," Bullis said.
This item earned the Drillers the Golden Bobblehead Award for "most unique concession item."
News On 6's Scott Pfeil has more on the food items and promotions for the Tulsa Drillers baseball this season
The Drillers put a huge emphasis on fan engagement. Along with the wide variety of food and drinks, the team is offering special fan giveaways and entertainment. For opening weekend, there will be Friday night postgame fireworks, a Drillers hoodie giveaway on Saturday for the first 2,000 fans, and the first 500 kids on Sunday get a Drillers hat.
For a full list of this season's promotions, click here.
There are more than 65 home games on the Tulsa Drillers' schedule this year. The regular season begins with a three-game homestand on April 4, 5, and 6 and wraps up with six home games in a row, Sept. 9-14.
To view the full schedule click here.
Tickets can be purchased on the Drillers website.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
