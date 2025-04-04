Focus on Kids: TPS Launches New Tool to Track Student Progress

Tulsa Public Schools launches PowerSchool Parent Portal—now track your child's graduation progress live.

By: Aaron Alexander

-

Tulsa Public Schools is launching a new way for parents and students to track their path toward graduation.

The PowerSchool Parent Portal lets parents see how many credits their student has accumulated.

It will also show if the student is at, below, or exceeding credit expectations for their grade level.

TPS says 9th graders must earn at least six credits to be classified as sophomores the following year. 10th graders need 12 credits to become juniors. 11th graders need 18 credits to become seniors. And 12th graders need 23 credits to receive their high school diploma.

The new tool will also allow parents to see their student's ID number and testing scores.

Parents can sign up for the PowerSchool Parent Portal here.







