Trump to delay enforcement of TikTok ban with another executive order

President Trump on Friday said he would sign another executive order to delay enforcement of a law that effectively bans TikTok as a deal to sell the widely popular platform remains a work in progress. 

Friday, April 4th 2025, 12:52 pm

By: CBS News


President Trump on Friday said he would sign another executive order to delay enforcement of a law that effectively bans TikTok as a deal to sell the widely popular platform remains a work in progress. 

Mr. Trump signed an executive order on his first day directing the Justice Department to not enforce the law for 75 days. The order instructed the Justice Department to not take action or impose penalties against "any entity for any noncompliance." The executive order expired Saturday. 

Mr. Trump said Friday he wouldn't enforce the law for at least another 75 days. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 4th, 2025

July 16th, 2024

September 21st, 2023

September 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

April 5th, 2025

April 5th, 2025

April 5th, 2025

April 5th, 2025