Final Four preview: Watch our thoughts on Duke vs. Houston, Florida vs. Auburn as March Madness nears end

Final Four pits four No.1 seeds against each other for the 2nd time ever. Preview with Toby Rowland, John Holcomb, and Jeremie Poplin.

By: News On 6, News9 , CBS Sports

Duke, Florida, Houston and Auburn are headed to San Antonio as the Final Four will be comprised of four No. 1 seeds for just the second time in NCAA Tournament history.

Check out our preview with Toby Rowland, John Holcomb, and Jeremie Poplin:





Takeaways

Cinderella stories still have a place in March Madness. Houston's tenacity is a key factor in their success. Duke's size and talent present challenges for opponents. Florida's depth and guard play make them a formidable team. The health of Johni Broome is crucial for Auburn's chances. Coaching experience can impact game outcomes. Three-point shooting will be pivotal in matchups. All four teams in the Final Four are top-rated. The emotional aspect of the game can influence performance. Predictions lean towards a Florida vs. Duke championship game.





(1) Florida vs. (1) Auburn

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Time: 5:09 p.m.

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

About the Gators

If you haven't already met him, let me introduce you to Walter Clayton Jr., who has arguably been the best guard in the country this season and throughout the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-American selection, is the head of the snake of No. 1 seed Florida. Not only is Clayton a star, but he also has the clutch gene that has helped Florida escape upset bids over reigning national champion UConn in the second round and against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Clayton's backcourt mate, Alijah Martin, will become the first player in college basketball history to start for two different programs in the Final Four. Martin transferred to Florida last offseason to solidify one of the best backcourts in the country.

---

But what if I told you Florida's star backcourt wasn't even its greatest strength? That's because Florida's frontcourt depth is among the best in the sport. Starters Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu make up a bruising frontcourt capable of giving opposing teams problems. The Gators' depth outside of Condon and Chinyelu is also elite. Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten would be starters on most high-major programs, but instead, they're key reserve pieces on the No. 1 seed from the West region. The Gators rank No. 5 in offensive rebounding percentage (38.9%), and part of the reason is because of the physicality and depth in the frontcourt.

About the Tigers

Auburn was the best team in college basketball for a majority of the season before a late slip down the stretch. The Tigers lost three of their last four games entering the NCAA Tournament and got off to a slow start against No. 16 seed Alabama State in the first half before pulling away. Auburn trailed by as many as 10 points against No. 5 seed Michigan in the Sweet 16 but used a huge run down the stretch to advance. Bruce Pearl's team is making its first appearance in the Final Four since 2019 as the program eyes its first national championship.

---

Winning the national title will come down to Broome playing at his best. The SEC Player of the Year and one of the top contenders to win National Player of the Year struggled in Auburn's first two NCAA Tournament games before bouncing back with a statement performance (22 points, 16 rebounds) against the Wolverines. Broome exited briefly against Michigan State with apparent ankle and elbow injuries but did return. Auburn ranked in the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency and was one of the best teams in the sport at blocking shots.

(1) Duke vs. (1) Houston

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Time: 8:49 p.m.

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

About the Blue Devils

Duke enters the final weekend of the college basketball season as the team to beat. The Blue Devils have the perfect blend of size, experience, star power and depth, making them the toughest out in the NCAA Tournament. Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is indeed the headliner of this squad, but he's not alone. The Blue Devils have the tallest team in Division l basketball, and the shortest player in their starting lineup is 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard Sion James. Flagg, James, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach round out the starting lineup.

---

Per KenPom, Duke is ranked No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Blue Devils rank in the top 15 in 2-point field goal percentage (58.5%), 3-point percentage (38.6%) and free-throw percentage (79%). Duke coach Jon Scheyer helped his team reach the Elite Eight last season and will be making his first appearance in the Final Four as the head man in Durham after taking over for Mike Krzyzewski in 2022. Duke last reached the Final Four in 2022 and lost to North Carolina, which ended the Krzyzewski era and simultaneously ushered in the Scheyer era.

About the Cougars

The identity of any Houston team coached by Kelvin Sampson is defense. The Cougars have been exceptional on that end of the floor this season and ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The big surprise about this Houston team this season has been its efficiency from the 3-point line. Houston ranked No. 1 in team 3-point percentage (39.8%) and just under 33% of its total points this season came from beyond the arc.

---

Houston's backcourt of LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan is one of the best in the country. Uzan, the former Oklahoma standout, has played an integral role in helping Houston improve from the 133rd-ranked team in 3-point percentage to the best. Uzan shoots 45.2% from beyond the arc, while Cryer is connecting on 42.4% of his triples. Houston has been one of the most consistent teams in the country under Sampson and now sits just two wins away from winning a national title for the first time in program history.

National Championship

Monday, April 7

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (CT)Game / Announcing teamsTV / Stream 7:50 p.m. Semifinal winners Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)



