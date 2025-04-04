Owasso Police use drones to keep surveillance of tornado-damaged homes

The EF1 tornado on Wednesday damaged several homes in Owasso near 96th and Garnett. Owasso Police are keeping an eye on the area with patrols on the ground and drones in the sky as recovery efforts continue.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Owasso Police officers are utilizing drones to keep a close eye on tornado-damaged neighborhoods following Tuesday's storm.

The department said officers are patrolling streets and setting up barricades, but that some are flying drones overhead to ensure there is no looting of damaged property.

"After dark, if you have no (legitimate) business in those areas, stay out," OPD shared online.

Police said the drone pilots are using thermal detection in damaged areas. They are also helping with disaster mapping, which is used to find the path of the tornado.

What rating was the Owasso tornado? What path did the tornado take?

The National Weather Service rated the Owasso tornado a "high-end" EF1, with winds between 100 and 110 mph. The path spanned about 10 miles from the southwest side of Owasso through the 96th and Garnett area, up northeast at 106th and Highway 169.

🔗 Tornado Leaves Trail of Destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 Surveys Damage









🔗 Owasso Tornado Victims Begin Cleanup After Damaging Storm

🔗 Tornado Leaves Trail of Destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 Surveys Damage

🔗 Tornado in Owasso Flips Semi-Trailers Near Whirlpool Plant

🔗 Owasso Tornado Damage: Photos & Updates - April 2025

🔗 Owasso Coordinates Storm Response as Damage Extends Across 11 Miles

🔗 Tornado Rips Through Owasso: Roofs Torn Off, Trees Down as Cleanup Begins

🔗 Why Registering Your Storm Shelter in Oklahoma Could Save Your Life

🔗 Owasso Residents Discuss Tornado Impact in Neighborhood







