Tulsa police, local organizations concerned about funding cuts to mental health programs

Some mental health organizations said they are facing alarming futures after the state plans to cut or withhold funding for some of their programs.

By: Kristen Weaver

One program would be Tulsa police’s crisis response team, which pairs officers with a mental health expert to answer mental health crisis calls.

Family and Children's Services said it learned recently the state could cut $2.5 million in funding because of “duplicate services.”

But they said some of those services keep people who are facing mental health crises out of jail and getting help.

Services aimed to help

Family and Children's Services said the state cuts would affect their response teams that divert mental health help from police to people in need.

From Family and Children's Services website:

"Community Response Team (CRT)

The Community Response Team (CRT) is an innovative, first responder collaboration between a Family & Children’s Services COPES mental health professional, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD).

The CRT provides crisis response services to 911 calls with an eye toward ongoing mental health support. CRT’s approach is designed to de-escalate a crisis, reduce risk and provide safe support for the client.

The collaborative currently responds to calls five days a week.

Co-Response with Tulsa Fire Dept.

The Alternative Response Team (ART) is a mobile, co-response with Family & Children’s Services COPES clinician and Tulsa Fire Department paramedic, providing multiple layers of care in one response.

The Tulsa Fire Department paramedic provides a medical assessment, medical care and transition of care if needed. The COPES clinician provides a clinical assessment and assists in providing follow-up services.

Together this model provides the right care, the right resources at the right time for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or behavioral health request – a more comprehensive approach.

Co-Response with Tulsa Police Dept.

The Integrated Response Team (IRT) is a partnership between Family & Children’s Services and the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) that embeds mental health professionals in all TPD Divisions.

This allows mental health professionals to respond to multiple officer calls from each division instead of only one officer assigned to a specialty team."

Captain Shellie Seibert is the Mental Health Coordinator for the Tulsa Police Department, and said their crisis response teams help get care for those calling 911 with a mental health crisis, and also follow up with care.

Cutting the funds

The state told Family and Children's Services it would cut nearly $900,000 in funding to those programs, and one that staffs 911 centers with mental health professionals, and also cut $1.7 million to the CrisisCare center that offers treatment.

"If we don't have these programs, it'll be police going somewhere to take them, and unfortunately, that is jail," Capt. Seibert said.

Family and Children's Services said the CrisisCare Center provides psychiatric beds and services that include a recovery center, stabilization unit, COPES, and screening and assessment for those struggling.

City councilor Lori Decter Wright said the city also gives funding to some of these programs and cutting them would be detrimental.

“We’ve been building for 10 years, building the data and case for it. Hopefully, there's a better understanding about why this cannot be cut," she said.

The letter from the state said the cuts could go into effect on April 17th, so now, those groups are talking with state leaders about specifics. They said they'll continue providing services even with uncertainty.

Reason for cuts

Earlier this week, the governor said some of the executives at mental health organizations in the state are making hefty salaries without proof of effectiveness.

"What are the outcomes? What are the discretionary bonuses given to these organizations, without outcomes or questions asked?" Stitt said.

The Mental health department wrote in a news release about those specific agencies:

"In FY 2023, Family and Children Services reported $137 million in revenue. CREOKS reported $76.8 million in revenue, with executive compensation totaling $2,885,313 and a CEO salary of $1,108,886. Grand Mental Health ranked fourth in the nation for revenue at $190,858,770, with total executive compensation reaching $7,147,087 and a CEO salary of $1,390,376."

Grand Mental Health response

“We are aware of and surprised by the comments made by Governor Stitt during his news conference Wednesday - particularly given our ongoing relationship with his office and his previous recognition of our service and impact. We are aligned with the Governor in continuing our search for organizational efficiencies, including reducing leadership salaries significantly in 2024. The current CEO annual salary is $850,000, which aligns competitively with other CEO compensation at Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) of comparable size and scope, both in Oklahoma and nationally.

GRAND is committed to the state and Oklahomans to deliver the highest standards of care while trying to navigate the ever-increasing costs associated with healthcare, and specifically mental healthcare. While we work to better understand the numbers Governor Stitt presented, we continue to coordinate with his office, the department of mental health and substance abuse services, and our state legislators to assure uninterrupted, vital mental health and crisis services to those in need across our state.”

GRAND also said it's been very effective, citing these outcomes:

Oklahomans served: 30,000 in 2024, a 16% increase from previous year Service Area: 31 clinics and centers covering more than 10,000 square miles in 13 counties throughout NE/NC Oklahoma including Tulsa County GRAND employs more than 2,200 people across NE/NC Oklahoma 7 Urgent Crisis Centers across the state open 24/7, including the Tulsa Urgent Recovery Center for Substance Use Disorder Largest residential substance use treatment center in the state with more than 4,000 annual clients 40% of CCBHC charity care in Oklahoma is provided by GRAND 93% reduction in hospital/ER visits for mental health crisis $62M savings to state and federal governments National Research Institute: Measurement of Evidence Based Practices Salaries CEO compensation currently at $850K, not 1.3M as previously mentioned Total Executive salaries $4.5M, not 7M as previously mentioned

We reached out to CREOKS for a response.

Family and Children's Services statement about the future:

"While we are still awaiting more clarity in the matter, Family & Children’s Services remains dedicated to our mission of promoting, supporting, and strengthening the well-being and behavioral health of adults, children, and families, and we are doing everything possible to avoid disruption of care during this time. We were encouraged to learn on April 3 that our mobile crisis funding had been restored through the end of the fiscal year, but we remain focused on the need to restore funding simultaneously for our colleagues throughout the state whose ability to maintain access to vital mental health and substance use care has also been impacted."

To view our full statement, please visit HERE.