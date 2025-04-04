Phoenix at 36th North brings affordable, mixed-income housing to Tulsa

The Tulsa Housing Authority's largest affordable housing investment is bringing new life to North Tulsa with modern, mixed-income units and community-focused amenities.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

The Phoenix at 36th North complex is officially taking shape, with several units now complete. This development is being built where the old Comanche Park apartments once stood, located at Peoria and 36th Street North. The Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) has stated that this is their largest investment in affordable housing in the city.

A Much-Needed Development for North Tulsa

The THA emphasizes that this complex is a significant step forward in providing affordable housing in the area. Residents are expressing excitement and relief, as many see the new development as a positive change for the neighborhood.

Local Business Owner Sees Opportunity in New Development

Damali Wilson, a local business owner who grew up in the area, is excited about the positive impact this development will have. Wilson, COO of World Won Development, located down the street, views the complex as a means to offer housing options for people across various income levels.

"It's just phenomenal because now it creates different income levels for folks, so it kind of meets you where you are. It's mixed income. It's mixed use, so that way if I'm someone who's just coming out of college, there's space for me; if I'm someone who's more in the middle class, there's space for me," Wilson says.

Federal Support and Envision Comanche Plan

The federal government has contributed $50 million to the Envision Comanche plan, which the Phoenix at 36th North complex is a part of. The development will consist of 545 one- and two-bedroom units designed for people of varying income levels.

A Step Toward Addressing the Affordable Housing Crisis

Kent Keith, a representative of the THA, says affordable housing is a critical issue in Tulsa, and this project will play a key role in addressing that need. "Everybody's aware that affordable housing is a crisis; there's a need to get people housing. This is really one of the first on this side of town to really kickstart new construction," Keith states.

Planned Amenities for Residents

The complex will also feature several community amenities, including a small grocery store, a lounge, and a gym. These additions are designed to improve the quality of life for residents.

High-Quality Living Spaces

Keith also highlights the high-end features of the complex, which include spacious units with high ceilings, attractive color schemes, modern cabinetry, and full-size washers and dryers – amenities typically not seen in affordable housing developments.

Local Health Center Excited for New Community Growth

Sharmien Watkins, whose husband grew up nearby, is thrilled to see the area come to life again. Watkins, who works at a local health center, believes the influx of new residents will foster a sense of community.

"New life brings new people, and at a health center, we want to be here to help continue good health and a good life for those in our North Tulsa Community. So, we're just excited about the new influx of people," she says.

Phase One Set for Completion by End of Summer

The first phase of the Phoenix at 36th North complex will include 100 units, with the project expected to be completed by the end of summer. Leasing is set to begin in the coming months, and those who previously lived at Comanche Park will have the first opportunity to apply for housing.