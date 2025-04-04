OU Softball wins big, baseball falls to No. 7 LSU: Weekend schedule in Norman

Okana Invitational continues for OU Softball while Sooners Baseball loses back-to-back games

By: OU Athletics

No. 3 Oklahoma (34-3) shut out UCF (23-17-1), 6-0, on Friday, in the Okana Invitational, led by dominant pitching from Sam Landry and Audrey Lowry and a third-inning grand slam from Ella Parker.

Landry started strong, turning a first-inning double play, and OU took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI double from Isabela Emerling and a heads-up base-running play by Abigale Dayton. Parker broke the game open in the third with a grand slam after three straight Sooners reached base.

Oklahoma nearly extended the lead in the fourth, but a line drive by Sydney Barker was snagged by UCF’s shortstop. Lowry closed out the final 2.1 innings perfectly, retiring all seven batters she faced to seal OU’s ninth shutout of the season.

Up Next:

Oklahoma wraps up the Okana Invitational Saturday, April 5 against UCF. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.









OU Baseball Falls 10-2 as No. 7 LSU Takes Game Two





No. 10 Oklahoma fell to No. 7 LSU, 10-2, Friday night, marking the Sooners’ first back-to-back losses of the season. With the win, LSU (29-3, 9-2 SEC) clinched the series over OU (23-7, 5-6 SEC).





The Tigers struck early, building a 4-0 lead in the second inning. OU answered in the third with RBI hits from Trey Gambill and Jaxon Willits. Gambill, returning from injury, went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run, and two walks.





LSU added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh, before a four-run ninth capped the scoring. The final frame featured home runs from Daniel Dickinson and Josh Pearson, who hit two in the game.





OU starter Cade Crossland (L, 1-2) allowed five runs over five innings, striking out six. Six Sooner relievers finished the game, including Brandon Cain, making his pitching debut for OU after transitioning from the outfield.





Offensively, OU tallied five hits from five different players, with Gambill and Willits driving in the runs. Willits extended his RBI streak to six of the last seven games.





The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.







