Four-star OU tight end Davon Mitchell enters transfer portal

Four-star tight end Davon Mitchell, a top 2024 recruit and early enrollee at Oklahoma, has entered the transfer portal according to reports

By: Jeremie Poplin

Four-star Oklahoma tight end Davon Mitchell, a key 2024 signee, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports. Ranked as the No. 11 TE in the 2024 composite rankings, Mitchell did not play as a freshman. Speculation has been growing over the last several weeks in regards to his future with the program. The spring transfer portal window opens on April 16.

Mitchell was critical of his inconsistencies on the field after last season came to a close. “I know a lot of people got a lot of questions about why I ain’t been on the field and blaming Coach V and Joe Jon but all honesty I put myself in the position not to be on the field I was very much inconsistent this year but I TRUST THE OKLAHOMA STAFF …YALL should do the same.”

Who is Davon Mitchell?

A highly-touted addition to the Sooners, Davon Mitchell arrived in Norman in January 2024 as a consensus four-star tight end. Widely regarded as one of the nation's best at his position (ranked No. 4 TE by ESPN), he was also listed as ESPN's No. 68 overall national recruit. Mitchell made the move to the 2024 class after a standout sophomore season, showcasing his advanced development. His high school career was decorated with honors, including selection as a 2023 Under Armour All-American and earning Sunset Conference Offensive Player of the Year while starring for Los Alamitos (CA). As a sophomore at Allen (TX), he was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and first-team all-district pick, posting 731 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Mitchell was a priority recruit, ultimately selecting Oklahoma from a list of suitors that included Alabama, Georgia, and Miami.

via OU Athletics