Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrests Tulsa man after eluding capture, ramming trooper

Tulsa man arrested after ramming state trooper and trying to escape.

By: Sam Modde

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrests a 35-year-old Tulsa man they say rammed a trooper while trying to avoid capture.

Grand River Dam Authority called OHP around 8 p.m. Thursday night and said Everett Myers had evaded their units and was headed towards the Tulsa area on Highway 412. Troopers say they found him near Admiral and 177th East Avenue and parked in front of his car, but say Myers started driving backwards and pinned himself between a trooper and a tree, then rammed the trooper and drove off. Troopers eventually forced him into a ditch and took him into custody near Albany St. and County Line Rd. in Broken Arrow.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers had to stop Myers because he was a danger to others. "If you're willing to ram a state trooper, there's no telling what he'll do to the public and at that point we knew we had to get him stopped," said Lieutenant Mark Southall.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the trooper who was rammed is okay. Myers was booked into the Tulsa County jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, affixing an improper license plate, aggravated assault & battery on a police officer, eluding, and driving under the influence.