Floodwater kills more Oklahomans than tornadoes in the last decade—here's why

Over the last 10 years, flooding has killed more Oklahomans than any other weather event. The U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics says 38 Oklahomans have died due to flooding, while 23 have died from tornadoes.

By: Stacia Knight

Most flooding deaths happen in vehicles. All but 10 in the last decade have been in cars. When vehicles are driven into hazardous floodwater, they can be swept away. It’s easy to underestimate the power of water. 6” of moving water can knock an adult over, 12” of moving water can sweep away cars, and 18” to 2’ of moving water can carry away SUVs and trucks. Nighttime flooding can be more dangerous since it’s harder to see where the roadway is flooded. When water is rushing over the road, there is no way to tell if the roadway has been washed out or not.

According to the CDC (official government source of cause of death in the US), eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas are sixth in the country for flooding fatalities. Many flooding deaths are preventable. Never drive into floodwater. It’s also never safe to walk in or near floodwater.

If you look back at data over the last 25 years, tornadoes are the main killer. The deadliest years were 1999, with 42 deaths, and 2013, with 34 deaths. Those years included some of the most violent tornadoes in state history. In more recent years, more Oklahomans have lost their life from flooding.