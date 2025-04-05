Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes Jordan with 70th straight 20-point game

Friday, April 4th 2025, 9:44 pm
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached 20 points Friday night against the Houston Rockets for the 70th straight game, moving past Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NBA history.
Gilgeous-Alexander made 1 of 2 free throws at the end of the third quarter to give him 20 points and eclipse the 69-game streak Jordan had in 1990-91 and become the first player to have a 70-game streak since the 1960s.
He finished with 22 points in Oklahoma City’s 125-111 loss that snapped an 11-game winning streak.
Wilt Chamberlain tops the list with 80-game streaks in both the 1961-62 and 1963-64 seasons. Oscar Robertson is third with a 76-game streak in 1963-64.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak began Nov. 1 when he scored 30 points against the Trail Blazers. It came a game after he managed just 18 points in a win over the Spurs, which was the only time this season when he didn’t score at least 20 points.
March 11th, 2025
March 11th, 2025
April 5th, 2025
April 5th, 2025