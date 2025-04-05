Oklahoma State softball beats No. 11 Arizona

Big 12 triumph as Oklahoma State Cowgirls pull off 4-2 victory over Arizona Wildcats

By: OSU Athletics

A two-home run seventh inning led the No. 18 Oklahoma State softball team to a 4-2 comeback victory against No. 11 Arizona at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium Friday.





The Cowgirls (22-9 overall; 5-3 Big 12) trailed by two runs when Claire Timm hit a home run to lead off the inning. Rosie Davis blasted a home run to take a 4-2 advantage, bringing home Tallen Edwards and Tia Warsop, who reached base on a hit by pitch and walk.





The win marks Kenny Gajewski's 82nd win over a ranked team, and the seventh of the season. The Wildcats fell to 31-7 and 8-5 in the conference.





The Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, leading for the entire game until the final inning. The runs came from a Kaiah Altmeyer sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk to Miranda Stoddard.





Arizona was held scoreless until the Cowgirls marched back in the seventh.





Ruby Meylan picked up the complete game win for OSU, pitching six scoreless innings after allowing two runs in the first. She improved to 15-3, with eight strikeouts against five hits allowed. Devyn Netz took the loss for the Wildcats, dropping her to 14-4 on the season.





Offensive standouts for the Cowgirls included Davis (1-for-3 with the game-winning home run and three RBIs), Edwards (3-for-3 with one run scored) and Timm (1-for-3 with a home run.)





Game two of the series is set for 8 p.m. CT tomorrow