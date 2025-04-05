Medical Minute: Asthma triggers and remedies

By being mindful of triggers and incorporating these foods into your diet, you can better manage asthma and improve your overall respiratory health.

By: Graham Dowers

With over 26 million people living with asthma in the U.S., many experience regular attacks that can be triggered by various factors. While allergens like pollen and pet dander are commonly known triggers, other, less obvious causes can contribute to asthma symptoms.

During an asthma attack, individuals may experience difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, chest pain, and a sensation of chest tightness. These attacks can be terrifying, and half of those with asthma suffer at least one attack each year. Sadly, more than 3,500 people die from asthma-related issues annually.

While triggers like mold, infections, and weather are well-known, experts are also pointing to certain foods as asthma triggers. Foods containing sulfites—such as wine, dried fruits, pickles, fresh shrimp, and bottled lemon juice—can cause asthma symptoms like congestion, sneezing, and itchy eyes. Additionally, chemicals found in coffee, tea, spices, herbs, and medications like aspirin can also exacerbate asthma symptoms.

Experts suggest that boosting your intake of vitamin D may help strengthen the immune system and reduce airway inflammation, potentially making it easier to breathe. Vitamin D can be found in foods like mushrooms, salmon, milk, and eggs, or you can get it naturally through sunlight.

In addition to vitamin D, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and tuna, are beneficial for managing asthma symptoms.

